Ben Lowry: The Tories are now taking a tougher line against special treatment for Islam

The Conservative Party's shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick (left) with Hamit Coskun at Southwark Crown Court where Mr Coskun won an appeal against his conviction for burning the Koran. Mr Coksun was found guilty in June of a religiously aggravated public order offence outside the Turkish consulate this year. Free speech campaigners said the outcome was a bid to bring back blasphemy law. Pic: James Manning/PA

​The Tory Party conference showed a growing impatience with the double standards applied to Islam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Syed, the brilliant commentator who has defected to the party, asked why as a society we were rightly intolerant of sexism but not if it came from Muslims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We report on page 14 a legal victory against such double standards.

The conviction of a man who burned a Koran in London has been over-turned.

Hamit Coskun was found guilty earlier this year of a religiously aggravated public order offence having shouted “f*** Islam” while holding the flaming religious text aloft outside the Turkish consulate in the UK’s capital city in February.

But Mr Justice Bennathan said while burning a book of such religious importance might be something “many Muslims find desperately upsetting and offensive”, the right to freedom of expression “must include the right to express views that offend, shock or disturb”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This should be obvious. Christians would have to accept the same if a bible was burned. But the threat of Islamic violence in such situations had led, potentially, to Islam benefiting from blasphemy protection but not Christianity.

I am on the NI advisory committee of the Free Speech Union, which backed the case. I share the “delight” of Lord (Toby) Young of Acton, director of the FSU, at the outcome.