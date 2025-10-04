Ben Lowry: Unionist opposition to digital ID is being cited to justify a carve-out for Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, as it was obvious it would

By Ben Lowry
Published 4th Oct 2025, 08:49 BST
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday. He was grilled in a BBC interview about an opt-out for NI. But all parties opposing digital ID is then implicitly melded to joint opposition to it coming into NI, when unionists should be making crystal clear they will not accept a carve-out. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday. He was grilled in a BBC interview about an opt-out for NI. But all parties opposing digital ID is then implicitly melded to joint opposition to it coming into NI, when unionists should be making crystal clear they will not accept a carve-out. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
​The response to the much-touted joint opposition to Digital IDs at Stormont panned out as I thought.

Much of the media seized on this supposed consensus, just as it did on the joint opposition to the Legacy Act. And guess what the outcome might well be? Another for nationalist win.

To recap, last week I wrote about the way in which unionists immediately dismissed such IDs. Why? On civil liberty grounds.

OK, but set aside the fact that parties of the right (and unionists tend to be conservatively-minded) ought to be receptive to the need for strict measures in times of emergencies. And most unionists see the collapse in border controls as a crisis.

But look at the BBC interviews of Hilary Benn in Liverpool this week and of Lisa Nandy. The two Labour cabinet ministers were reminded of this supposed ‘joint opposition’ and grilled firmly on ... whether there would be an opt-out for NI. Do you see how the two issues are melded? Joint opposition becomes, implicitly, a shared demand for an NI carve-out, something unionists must not accept and must make crystal clear they will not accept.

But Hilary Benn was not grilled on the unacceptability of a carve-out and you could almost see an apologetic Hilary Benn retreating, emphasising that he will be consulting with Dublin (which will be delighted with an NI carve-out). I bet the NIO is already thinking of an ‘all island solution’.

It is welcome that both Emma Little-Pengelly and her DUP colleague Trevor Clarke were among those who now say that there should not be an NI carve-out. But the tone is too mild. The overall unionist reaction will have given Mr Benn no fear that the unionist opposition to an opt-out is as fierce as the immediate nationalist outcry over ‘Brit cards’.

Ben Lowry (@Benlowry2) is News Letter editor

