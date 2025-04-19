Ben Lowry: ​Woke extremism imposed mad gender solutions on the complex trans issue

Stonewall’s influence after that podcast began to wane in Great Britain, but not in Northern Ireland. In this picture the head of the NI Civil Service, Jayne Brady, waves a 'Progress' flag at Belfast Pride

​To get an idea of how quickly woke extremism has taken hold in the western world, consider the fact that even informed older people sometimes do not understand the term ‘woke’.

​The Collins dictionary defines the relatively new word ‘woke’, in addition to being the past tense of wake, as meaning: “Someone who is woke is very aware of social and political unfairness”.

That however is a flattering description of what woke has come to mean in, for example, contested and complicated matters such as how best to achieve the equal and racially just society that most of people seek.

We report today on the background to the radical views that came to prevail on gender ideology, which is an example of what I call woke. extremism, before this week’s Supreme Court ruling. David Thompson, our political editor, writes on page 6 about the ground-breaking podcast that he did with Stephen Nolan for the BBC in 2021 on the barely challenged influence of the pressure group Stonewall’s controversial views on gender being a social construct (click here to read his analysis).

There are two main observations I would make about the sudden emergence of gender extremist thinking.

The first is how quickly public opinion has changed on LGBT matters.

I was in my late teens when I learned about the first same-sex civil domestic arrangements in the western world, which were in Denmark in 1989. I immediately thought it was a sensible arrangement and have thought so ever since. I was more uncertain when gay marriage was rapidly introduced in most first world nations, because I still thought of marriage in the traditional context of a man and a woman bringing up children.

I can tell you that in 1989 barely anyone supported the recognition of gay partnership. It was a fringe political view that was laughed at, if it was even debated at all. A small minority of politicians backed the idea and there seemed little chance of it being introduced in the UK.

Within 30 years that position, of supporting same-sex civil partnerships but seeing no need to go beyond that to same-sex marriage, has gone from being that of a radical left progressive to that of a radical conservative bordering on hatemonger.

Such is the absurdities of some of these debates.

The second point that I would make is about how you can accept that matters such as gender confusion are complex and deserving of great thought and care, while dismissing the extremist pro trans stances. Consider operations to change sex. This topic also came on to my radar in the late 1980s, when I read Bob Geldof’s autobiography, written in the aftermath of his Band Aid and Live Aid campaigns to help starving people in Ethiopia.

He recounts travelling the world and encountering what he thought was a very attractive woman whom he then found out was a man who had had a sex change operation. Geldof recounts how he recoiled when he discovered that fact, and then how he tactfully apologised to the ‘woman,’ explaining that he could not be attracted to anyone who had once been a man. This, said Geldof, was his instinctive response to that situation, and not the fault of the trans woman.

It is curious that Iran has long been a country in which sex change operations are permitted, despite being ultra conservative on social issues. Homosexuality for example is a serious criminal offence. Yet, not illogically, a society which believes strictly that sexual relations are only permissible between people of opposite sexes then shows compassion to people who try to stay within the male-female binary by changing sex.

As a journalist, I have long admired the writing of the late Jan Morris, who was a brilliant writer both as James when he covered the successful Everest expedition of 1953 for The Times, and as Jan after gender reassignment surgery in 1972. She never regretted that change. There are certainly people who have a lifelong feeling that they have been born into the wrong gender.

Woke extremism however did not recognise that some children who want to change gender later regret it. Or that even after surgery transitioned ‘women’ continue to be physically stronger than biological men and so mustn’t compete in women’s sport. Or that it is entirely wrong to let, say, a male sex offender into a female prison because he thinks he is a woman.