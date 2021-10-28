David Montgomery: Put Northern Ireland politicians at heart of the talks to resolve the dispute over the protocol

Brexit minister Lord Frost, right, sitting opposite European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, in talks in London this year. Putting Northern Ireland’s leadership front and centre of the protocol negotiations would dramatically improve relationships all round

EU and UK politicians have a genuine interest in tidying up the Brexit agreement for the development of a more cordial and constructive relationship between the two.

Northern Ireland has most to gain — or lose — from the outcome. But it is treated like a shuttlecock rather than a player in the current negotiations between Brussels and London.

It is more than a statistical possibility that the vast majority of those who live in Northern Ireland feel that they belong, whatever their political, religious or cultural persuasion.

David Montgomery is executive chairman of National World, which owns the News Letter

That sense of belonging may or may not indicate the emergence of a nation in its own right.

But the Northern Irish, collectively, have overcome decades of tragedy to create an increasingly successful society. Surely we have earned the right to be represented at the highest level in this international dispute?

Treating Northern Ireland as an adjunct to negotiations or — as often is the case — a mere appendage to other entities is an insult to all its communities and all its politicians.

The irony is that those entities — the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and the European Union — already have a huge investment in Northern Ireland that has decisively paid off over the last three decades.

The transition to a society that is largely at peace, increasingly integrated and recognising shared culture, is something to be valued and sets an example to other countries with historic challenges.

The new Northern Ireland has a unique place — it is part of Ireland, part of the UK and part of the EU.

True, it has imperfections — just like those entities it is appended to — but we should dwell on the positives.

Putting Northern Ireland’s leadership front and centre of the negotiations from henceforward would dramatically improve relationships all round.

It would unite Northern Ireland politicians in common cause — that is, extracting the best possible result for economic development in what will be reinforced as a unique country in Europe, another Switzerland or Norway.

It would strengthen the bonds between North and South transcending local political rivalries.

It would give courage to the majority who believe the days of no surrender and the republican struggle have permanently given way to democratic means to decide the future as laid down in the Good Friday Agreement.

And it would pour balm on the rather childish bickering between the UK and Europe.

Invited to take leadership in the negotiation process, Northern Ireland could make another step towards lasting peace and prosperity.

It would also bring Northern Ireland’s politicians into step with a new cross community generation of people who have grown up feeling — mutually and passionately — that they belong.

