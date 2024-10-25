Editorial: NI Affairs Committee at Westminster should include challenging unionist voices

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday October 26 2024:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The House of Commons’ NI Affairs Committee is a key crucible for Westminster’s work, as it affects Northern Ireland.

This cross-party body of MPs is supposed to scrutinise the government’s work here and delve into some of our most pressing issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The composition of that body, for this parliamentary term, is beginning to come together, but, as this newspaper reported, it is still unclear how unionism will be represented.

Under the Conservatives, the NI select committee often made controversial interventions.

In December 2023, it published a document implying that, in the absence of power-sharing, Dublin should be closely consulted on any changes to NI’s political system. That was under the chairmanship of Sir Robert Buckland, and his predecessor, fellow Tory, Simon Hoare, irked unionists repeatedly. They alleged that he backed a nationalist view of the Irish Sea border and sneered at traditions like eleventh night bonfires.

The select committee under Labour will be chaired by Tonia Antoniazzi, a Welsh MP who has shown an independent streak and spoken up about the trans ideology’s effects on women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems likely, though, that the DUP’s Gavin Robinson could be the committee’s only unionist, while Alliance’s Sorcha Eastwood and the SDLP’s Claire Hanna have been confirmed as members.

If unionism is not more strongly represented, it is not a promising sign that the body will be able to challenge some of the “groupthink” that has settled around issues like the protocol. Even when more unionist MPs were on the panel, unionists felt that their views were sidelined.