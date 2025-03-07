'I never met a better police officer than Blair Wallace' says ex-chief constable, Sir Ronnie Flanagan, as he pays tribute to RUC's 'inspirational' late veteran in thanksgiving service

Blair Wallace, RUC Assistant Chief Constable, in 1994. Photo: Pacemaker Press

​“I simply never met a better police officer than Blair Wallace, anywhere in the world or at any time,” Sir Ronnie Flanagan has said.

​The PSNI’s first chief constable was speaking at a service of thanksgiving for the late RUC deputy chief constable Blair Wallace at Ballynure Presbyterian Church today (7th), ahead of cremation in Newtownabbey.

Mourners included the current PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher and Lady Sylvia Hermon, widow of the former RUC chief constable John Hermon. The former Ulster Unionist peer Lord Empey and the crossbench peer Lord Bew were also present.

Paying tribute to a 43-year veteran who served throughout the entire Troubles and “left an indelible imprint on policing”, Sir Ronnie described Blair Wallace as “an absolutely outstanding figure”.

Sir Ronnie Flanagan, former RUC chief constable, pays tribute at the funeral service for Blair Wallace, ex RUC deputy chief constable, at Ballynure Presbyterian Church on Friday March 7, 2025. Pic screengrab from a broadcast of the service.

"Without Blair's guidance, mentoring and above all personal example, I would never have become Chief Constable – or near it,” he said. "I think all of us who knew Blair are better people for having known him; better people for his example, better people for his contact.”

Referring to the seven “Nolan Principles” of conduct in public office – honesty, integrity, objectivity, accountability, selflessness, openness, and leadership – Sir Ronnie said: “I can't help but think, did Lord Nolan know Blair Wallace?

"Because Blair could have been the template for arriving at those principles for behaviour in public life; it is exactly how he lived, not only in his public life but in his life in general.

"When I think of the last principle, leadership – Blair was simply a superb, inspirational police leader; we would have followed him anywhere.”

A photo of Blair Wallace taken from the order of service for his funeral at Ballynure Presbyterian. Image taken by B Lowry.

Daniel Blair Wallace was born on June 1, 1937, in Carrickfergus, the youngest of six children to Thomas and Maggie Wallace. He attended the Model Primary School and Belfast Royal Academy. He was an academically gifted pupil, passing his senior certificate at 16. This left Blair with a two-year-gap before he could become a policeman, following in the footsteps of a favoured uncle who had served in the Royal Irish Constabulary.

Recruitment wasn’t an option for a 16-year-old, so he worked as a clerk in Gallagher’s Tobacco Factory in Belfast, then in November 1955, at the his earliest opportunity, aged 18, joined the RUC. After training at the RUC Depot in Enniskillen, he was posted to Mountpottinger on beat-and-patrol duties in June 1956. He attained his first promotion to sergeant in December 1959.

After four years of service, he was transferred to Co Armagh and Co Fermanagh. During this period, perhaps on a blind date, Blair met Heather Sleator from Armagh City. They were married in 1963. Their daughter Dawn was born in 1964 when the couple lived in married quarters in York Road Police Station in Belfast.

Blair quickly advanced through the ranks of the RUC, culminating in his promotion to Deputy Chief Constable in June 1992.

Blair was one of the longest and most experienced senior police officers in the British Isles. Completing almost 43 years of service on his retirement from the RUC on 31st May 1998. He was awarded the MBE, CBE, and Queen’s Police Medal to Blair.

In 1969 Blair was shot once; the bullet grazing his ear. He arrived home with the wound covered by an elastoplast. He never went into any detail because he wanted to protect his family, and families like his family, from the violence and terror.

He was injured a further five times throughout his career, and was present in 1969 when the first police officer was killed during the Troubles.

In a family tribute, Rev Matthew Kelso said: “Blair could be very formidable at times. Officers on the receiving end of one of Blair’s legendary stares. Peering over the rim of his glasses. They discovered his gaze to be an extremely uncomfortable experience.

“Dawn recalls getting the same look as Blair read her latest school report. David – Blair’s son-in-law – recalls experiencing the same look when he was first introduced to Heather and Blair in June 1984.

“In retirement, Blair concentrated on his farming interests and took a huge interest in the rearing and breeding of pedigree Limousin cattle. He was never happier than when out in all weathers.”