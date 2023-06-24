The BBC thematically dealt with one aspect of Northern Ireland's political issues. My concern relates to an apparent lack of overall balance by the BBC. For example, I have seen very little BBC coverage regarding concerns of hauliers who say that the so-called 'green lane' in the Irish Sea border is a misnomer because it is heavily fettered, as cited in my April 24 Belfast Agreement essay in this paper (‘UK, EU and Irish double standards on rights have helped cause stalemate,’ see link below) .

There is yet another example where the BBC failed to consider an important matter: I have never seen the BBC analyse – in the same analytical depth as it did a border poll – the way the Northern Ireland Protocol breaks a fundamental principle of international law, namely the territorial integrity of a country by separating one part of the UK from the rest of it. This is not unimportant and requires consideration. Why has the BBC failed? Is it because such scrutiny would uncover issues that would support, in an objective manner, unionism’s criticisms of the Irish Sea border? Indeed, this fundamental principle is central to the policy of the United Nations, Council of Europe and the European Union (except when it involved Northern Ireland) To be balanced, the BBC needs to analyse the protocol in the context of international law. Unionists should have highlighted this breach of international law that governs relationships among states. They have only considered the Irish Sea border using domestic law, a process now concluded in the courts. But regardless of unionists, the BBC, a large broadcaster, should have analysed this important matter on its own initiative.