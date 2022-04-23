Doug Beattie might be right about direct rule, but if so London must act

News Letter editorial

On pages 14 and 15 we carry our latest interview with the leader of a unionist party.

Last week it was Jim Allister. Today it is Doug Beattie. Next week it will be Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The News Letter is neutral between the main unionist parties. We wish them well and much hope that unionist voters transfer extensively between TUV, UUP and DUP.

This week, Doug Beattie — a much respected war veteran — talks about the perils of Stormont falling. He tells our political editor Henry McDonald: “Think about it — the return of direct rule will have Dublin input. I just can’t understand why people cannot and will not see that. Those who want to wreck devolution are going down a road that will not leave unionism in a stronger position.”

This is a crucial point, Indeed, it is hard to contest. But think for a moment about what it means. It means that either unionists perpetually concede to nationalists. Or, if they draw a line in the sand and say no more, Stormont will fall and nationalism will get what it wants via Dublin.