Editorial: A devoted MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood also oversaw the 'greening' of the SDLP

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday August 30 2024:

​The resignation of Colum Eastwood as SDLP leader so soon after that of Doug Beattie as UUP leader will heighten speculation on the future of those two parties.​

For 30 years they were bigger than their rivals Sinn Fein and the DUP, but now are far behind them. Both parties face an identity crisis, but not a collapse in support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They continue to attract the support of between a quarter and a third of those who vote nationalist or unionist, which shows the importance of their existence. But the SDLP has been particularly hard hit by the consolidation of nationalist support for Sinn Fein.

Colum Eastwood has been at the helm of the SDLP for almost a decade, a considerable achievement for a man still only aged 41. He not only regained the Foyle Westminster seat for his party, he did so via a massive swing against the SF incumbent Elisha McCallion, taking the constituency off her with a 17,000 majority. While Sinn Fein talked up the prospects of retaking the seat, Mr Eastwood held it this year by a relatively comfortable margin (albeit much reduced).

Unionists will remember Mr Eastwood’s tenure with ambivalent feelings. The year after he became SDLP leader he got a rapturous reception at the Ulster Unionist conference. While the then UUP leader Mike Nesbitt later said he would transfer to the SDLP, this gesture was not returned by Mr Eastwood and made Mr Nesbitt look naive.