Editorial: A new generation of thoughtful pro UK politicians to help shape Northern Ireland

Morning View

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was re-elected DUP leader yesterday and a new deputy Gavin Robinson elected too. ​It all seemed to happen without rancour, and was a welcome display of stability after a turbulent spell for the party two years ago.

Gavin Robinson, the MP for East Belfast, defeated Jonathan Buckley, a younger challenger with a slightly more conservative image. There is little between them – both are aged in their 30s, both are moderate, and project a likable, sensible image.

Mr Robinson spoke powerfully about how a “new generation are stepping up to serve at every level” of the DUP “and in service to Northern Ireland … to help shape NI into an even better place to live and work”.

Unionists are demonised, but also patronised. A host of critics, including Irish nationalists, tell them what they must or must not do. Unionism’s obituary is dangled in the air.

Unionism certainly faces a challenge, and needs to learn lessons about changes in Northern Ireland. That does not mean that they listen to those who roll their eyes and sigh as they instruct unionists on supposed demographic change, which means ‘Count the Catholics’, but rather that they absorb lessons about the wider move away from religious and constitutional labels. There is evidence that the youngest cohorts of the Catholic population are, like the Protestant one, in decline. The latest census has not been broken down enough for this to be clear.