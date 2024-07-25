Editorial: At least America is still standing by the west's natural ally in the Middle East, Israel

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday July 25 2024:

​On this page (in the print edition) you see a picture of the Israeli leader's warm reception in Washington DC.​

Contrast that with the welcome Benjamin Netanyahu would get in Berlin, in Madrid, in Paris, perhaps in Canberra, and perhaps even in London. He would be arrested (if the International Criminal Court upholds its prosecutor’s demands for warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders).

Disgracefully, the new UK government has reacted as if such an arrest might be appropriate. At least if Mr Netanyahu crossed the border into Canada he would find that even its liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau is troubled by a moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas barbarians.

If you want an idea of the cultural threats to civilisation in the world today, you only need to look at how western societies have abandoned their natural ally, Israel. Swathes of their populations, who enjoy the fruits of our advanced democracies, cannot tell the difference between the only such society in the Middle East and its enemies. Israel is surrounded by failed, semi failed or – at best – deeply reactionary societies that do not accept western values as Israel does about the rights of women, sexual minorities and others. This column was saying yesterday (click here) that you cannot have perfect equality between the sexes in certain roles such as combat ones, yet it is Israel that has at least tried to go as far as is feasible in that direction.

The October 7 civilian massacres of Jews should have been a rallying moment in defence of the west, but not even the massacre of young people at a rave (the sort of party that would not be accepted in the more repressive Muslim societies) caused everyone to rally in Israel’s darkest moment.