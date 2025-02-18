Editorial: Civilisation is indeed potentially a fragile thing

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday February 18 2025:

​The Conservative leader says that failure to renew her party could mean the lost of Western civilisation.

Critics of Kemi Badenoch will laugh at such a claim, and it is does sound remarkable to say that the west depends on the Tories.​ At the same time however, it is not at all ridiculous to point out grave threats to our civilisation.

This column often points out that the News Letter is the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world. The early editions of this paper, from the 1730s, give insight into a key moment in civilisation, midway between the invention of the printing press in the 1440s and now. It is the start of a period of openness (expanding newspapers and information, the emergence of free speech), of democracy (an ever expanding franchise, a slow retreat in the power of the monarch) and of a discarding of wilder religious ideas.

Think then what is happening today. We have the rise of authoritarian powers that do not allow a free press, China, for example, The rise of fanatical religious movements, be it theocratic states such as Iran or deranged terror groups like Isis. And a decline in democracy, ie in post Soviet Russia, or in the case of China none at all.

Yet, simultaneously, we have an almost demented self criticism in the countries that do have and cherish and protect such things: in western Europe and North America and Australasia. There is a loathing of our own history with no understanding of the aforesaid, and painstaking, emergence of a free and open and democratic, but also prosperous, society – where, to an unprecedented extent, wealth has been shared.