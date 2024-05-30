Editorial: Cruise ship offers a glimpse of the future for some elderly folk

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday May 30 2024:

​A huge boat leaves Northern Ireland today after renovations at Harland and Wolff.

Other such boats have sailed down Belfast Lough from the shipyard, which specialises in such work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Villa Vie Odyssey gives a fascinating glimpse of a possible future for some elderly people. It will circle the globe every three-and-a-half years after visiting 147 countries. With its multiple restaurants and decks and fitness and leisure areas it is like a floating mini world, as many cruise ships now are.

Some of the residents on the boat will be wealthy retirees who will stay on board for a few years. This might sound decadent, but is it? Cruise ships can be efficient ways of moving and housing large numbers of people in comfortable surroundings. When you work out the cost of the trips, which typically include all meals, it can be the same per night as a moderately expensive hotel. Care homes can be as costly per night as a medium priced hotel.

Cruising of itself has had a renaissance in recent decades. When the Titanic was built in Belfast more than a century ago big ships were a method of transatlantic travel for people of modest means but a luxury for the rich. It must have seemed, when mass flights became affordable after World War Two, that liners would become extinct. Instead, they have become so much more cleverly designed and well run that tens of millions of people who never would have been able to afford such a holiday now can.

A long-duration cruise ship would not of course be suitable for a very frail person but might be a good home for the more active elderly, who expect to live for years, who want company, who are still curious about the world, but also want the reassurance of staff and help at hand.