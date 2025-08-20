Editorial: ​Essex hotel row reflects loss of control of border

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday August 20 2025

The shambles and national disgrace that is the loss of control of the UK’s borders is apparent in a row in Essex over hotels being used by migrants.

​The leader of Epping Forest District Council has rightly said that the Labour government did not listen to concerns that asylum seekers should not be housed at the Bell Hotel.

Chris Whitbread, who also leads the Conservative group at the Essex authority, also said that failures to improve the system for processing asylum applications were also causing distress “up and down the country”.

The council was granted a temporary injunction on Tuesday blocking asylum seekers from being housed at the hotel, which has been at the centre of a series of protests in recent weeks. The hotel’s owner, Somani Hotels Limited, must stop housing asylum seekers at the site by September 12, but the company could appeal the ruling. Mr Whitbread said the injunction marked an “opportunity for my community to start to return to normal”.

Legal migration, and from outside the EU, is in fact the biggest problem with the migrant influx. Almost all demands by all economic sectors for more workers from abroad were agreed by the last Tory government. The demands of businesses were listened to. But a Conservative administration should have been alert to the disastrous cultural implications of such a large arrival of people from radically different societies. The Tories should also have demanded that many economically native Britons return to work, rather than hide behind supposed illness. Instead they conceded the claim that immigration was the only way to fill jobs.