Editorial: Europe is showing vital solidarity for Ukraine against Russia in the talks with Donald Trump

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday August 18 2025:

​There will be a remarkable moment in the White House today when European leaders including the UK prime minister meet Donald Trump over Ukraine.

Ahead of that visit, ​Sir Keir Starmer held a video conference call with the other leaders, most of whom are in the EU, about the situation in Ukraine and support for Volodymyr Zelensky, after the seemingly failed talks between President Trump and the Russian leader who started the war, Vladimir Putin.

It is good to see European solidarity for Kiev, including the UK, which is no longer in the EU. The structure of today’s meeting, at which President Zelensky will be present, makes less likely a repetition of the appalling saga earlier this year in which Mr Trump, assisted by vice president JD Vance, humiliated the Ukrainian leader.

President Trump has found the hard way that his claim that the Russian invasion would never have happened if he had been in power (a point merrily endorsed by Mr Putin in Alaska on Friday, to flatter Mr Trump) and that he – Mr Trump – would end the conflict within days of taking office was utterly wrong. The only way to get such a swift resolution would be to capitulate to Russian demands over territory.

Even in the seven months since Mr Trump took office, Europe has begun to rearm. This is in large part thanks to Mr Trump, but it does mean that Europe has an increasing say in what is happening on its doorstep (as it should).