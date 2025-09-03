Editorial: Football shows no sign of reining in big spending - and fans will have to continue digging deep in their pockets to help to pick up the cost

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday September 4 2025

It was certainly an eventful final day of the summer transfer window in the world of football earlier this week.

Clubs from the top of the football pyramid down to the lower echelons were trying to make their final additions before the window closed at 7pm on Monday.

It was the top English premiership sides who stole all the headlines, not least because of the eye-watering sums of money involved.

In years gone by, some observers might have predicted that football's money bubble would burst, but it shows no sign of doing so.

Champions Liverpool FC - supported by legions of fans from NI - showed their readiness to spend big money in defence of their title, setting a new British transfer record with the purchase of striker Alexander Isak for £125m from Newcastle United on deadline day.

Liverpool had already potentially set a new British transfer record back in June when they bought Florian Wirtz from German side Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £100m, rising to a possible £116m with add-ons.

The Anfield side spent more than £400m in the recent transfer window, the most ever by a Premier League club, and overall, England's top flight clubs spent a record £3billion.

Interestingly, clubs are showing some effort to balance the books. Liverpool recouped £228m by selling unwanted players. Chelsea FC spent £296.5m, but brought in £314.4m through player sales.

Top level football ownership has long been a plaything of the mega-rich, but summer 2025 proves the football juggernaut ploughs relentlessly upwards. Even at Irish league level, the better-resourced clubs have all the pulling power.