Editorial: Full transparency is needed in the latest scandal in which Prince Andrew has become embroiled
Once again, urgent questions are being asked about the judgement of Prince Andrew.
The king’s brother, who inadvertently exposed his own arrogance and sense of entitlement in his disastrous BBC interview over his association with the sex offender and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, is now implicated in an apparent friendship with an alleged Chinese spy.
Prince Andrew currently lives in a 30-room mansion on the Windsor estate, having reportedly refused to accede to suggestions that he downsize to the more modest (but still luxurious and large) Frogmore Cottage. Earlier this year it was reported that he would pay his own upkeep in his mansion, which is welcome, but it does raise the matter of where he gets the funds to do so.
There are many reasons why knowing this is important. Even aside from the obvious moral imperative for a prominent member of the royal family to be seen to be living with integrity (look, for example, how corrupt and ugly it has seemed when President Biden has pardoned his son Hunter various offences), there is the pragmatic consideration that the royal family’s survival depends entirely on public goodwill in an undeferential age.
It is also important that the identity of the Chinese spy, known as H6, is made public, as Nigel Farage MP is threatening to do using parliamentary privilege, just as it is important that we are told the identity of the judge who gave Sara Sharif’s murdering father custody of the girl.
It is an irony that repressive foreign regimes are often attracted to London for its history and tradition but also because the rule of law makes it a safe place to park money. Key to our democracy is its openness, unlike in dictatorships, yet there is a growing tendency in the UK, including in Northern Ireland, towards allowing people anonymity in situations where it is clear that their identity should be made public.