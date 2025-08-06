Editorial: ​‘Joey 25’ has been a fitting tribute to the lasting legacy of Northern Ireland road racing icon, Joey Dunlop

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday August 7 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last of the ‘Joey 25’ celebration events in Northern Ireland marking 25 years since the tragic passing of motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop took place last weekend at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down.​

A series of special tributes to the revered Ballymoney man, widely regarded as one of this country’s greatest ever sporting ambassadors, began in his home town in May, when an estimated crowd of around 20,000 turned out to pay homage to the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of Joey’s former racing machines, which were paraded through Ballymoney by famous riders including World Superbike champions Jonathan Rea and Carl Fogarty in May, were on show again at Bishopscourt on Saturday and Sunday.

The enthusiastic reception from fans and warm words from Joey’s former rivals and team-mates in attendance, including Roger Marshall and Phillip McCallen, were a fitting end to the ‘Joey 25’ commemoration tributes, which were fully endorsed by the Dunlop family.

The display at Bishopscourt is likely to have been the final time that so many of Joey’s machines will be together at one event, such are the logistical challenges and costs involved.

There will be further tributes to Joey on the Isle of Man later this month, where he enjoyed so much of his greatest victories during a glittering career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His nephew, Michael, will ride a replica of the Honda machine that Joey famously raced to victory in the Formula 1 race at the TT 25 years ago, in a special parade lap around the Mountain Course.