Editorial: Labour’s answer on legacy was inadequate

Morning View

Within days of Labour’s July victory, Hilary Benn was in Northern Ireland as the new secretary of state for the province, pledging to reset relations with the Republic of Ireland.

Among the key questions put to Mr Benn from the media was when the new government was going to fund the GAA Casement stadium, and when it was going to scrap the Legacy Act.

For reaffirming Sir Keir Starmer’s commitment to the latter course of action, Mr Benn was praised by unionist politicians, among others, who have cited the oft-repeated line that all the main political parties opposed the government on legacy. This is then said by the Irish government, to defend in its legal action against the UK on legacy. Ireland objects to the qualified form of amnesty for Troubles killings under the act when the Republic has pursued a de facto, but also flagrant, amnesty for IRA terrorists.

Meanwhile, with a resumption of legacy inquests and civil actions, a deluge of taxpayer-funded investigations into claims against the security forces is possible. The prosecution of soldiers will resume while IRA leaders enjoy effective amnesty on both sides of the border.

The Conservative shadow veterans minister Andrew Bowie has expressed concern that this puts the reputation of those who served in NI at risk. The Defence minister Al Carns reassured him: “You have my absolute commitment that individuals will get the correct welfare and appropriate legal support to any individual that needs to go through legal proceedings.”

Ah, so the veterans who are dragged through the courts in a way that we all know will never happen to IRA godfathers will get "the correct welfare” and “appropriate legal support”. Tories should highlight this up and down the once Red Wall constituencies, where working men and women support armed force volunteers.