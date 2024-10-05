Editorial: Michelle O'Neill's credibility is indeed damaged by Sinn Fein's charity reference for a sex offender

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday October 5 2024:

​This week TV footage emerged of Michelle O’Neill in proximity to Michael McMonagle in the new charity role her party helped him to get.

​The film showed Mr McMonagle, who has since been convicted of child sex offences, walking close to Ms O’Neill last year in his new job for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) at a donor event at Stormont. He can clearly be seen prominently carrying a banner, then inside Parliament Buildings, walking close to the Sinn Fein leader in the assembly, who has since become first minister of Northern Ireland.

Given that Mr McMonagle worked in the SF press office that is key to its operations, it was surprising that she claimed not to have noticed him. Indeed, as the former Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie says, it is hard to believe, and the matter damages her credibility. It is troubling therefore that Mr Beattie’s successor Mike Nesbitt told the BBC the he did not think the episode should be used as a “stick to beat her” in her role as first minister. But does he not think this affair, in which SF gave the BHF a reference for Mr McMonagle without revealing his arrest, and her clumsy defence of it goes to her credibility? If he does, then her position as first minister of this society is relevant to matters of trust.

It hardly helps build public confidence that Sinn Fein has had special treatment over the Bobby Storey terrorist funeral mass covid breach, the Ormeau Road scandal in which two PSNI officers were treated appallingly, and in Conor Murphy not being grilled by the pandemic inquiry. Republicans always seem to get exemptions.

It is also troubling that the Stormont Executive Committee chair Paula Bradshaw stopped questioning of a junior SF minister on the McMonagle saga by the TUV’s Timothy Gaston when Ms O’Neill stepped in to say “I think I’ve already dealt with the question chair, to be fair”.