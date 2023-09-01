Morning View

​The Ulster Unionist Party last night called for the chief constable of the PSNI to go.​This means that the DUP, TUV and UUP all now agree about the bias at the heart of policing – a determination to appease a republican movement that showed in the Bobby Storey funeral that it expects to be able to operate outside the norms of the law.

Then the police and other bodies including Belfast City Council did somersaults to give an IRA terrorist special treatment, including closing Roselawn cemetery for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his welcome statement last night, the UUP leader Doug Beattie highlighted another point: “Ulster Unionists are also of the opinion that the Policing Board itself needs reviewed. I am calling on the Department of Justice to commission an independent review, with particular focus on the efficacy of the way the board and its main sub committees hold senior officers to account.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The policing board certainly needs reviewed. In his ruling this week, Mr Justice Scoffield said: “Later that day the chief constable met with the chair and the chief executive of the Policing Board. They too watched the relevant footage. The [deputy chief con] later joined them. They too were deeply concerned and expressed the view that the PSNI needed to quickly examine the duty status of the officers...”