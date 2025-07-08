Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday July 9 2025

The 25th anniversary of Joey Dunlop’s tragic death last week rekindled memories of the immeasurable impact made by the humble Ballymoney man on motorcycle racing in Northern Ireland.​

Joey’s unassuming nature, world-class skill and incredible success made him one of Ulster’s most celebrated sporting legends.

A special “Joey 25” celebration day held in his home town in May drew an estimated 20,000 people, who turned out to pay their respects a quarter-of-a-century after the fatal racing accident that claimed his life aged 48 in Estonia on July 2, 2000.

Joey put motorcycle road racing on the global map, with his famous yellow helmet and lucky number 3 becoming synonymous with his success around the world.

He was a five-time Formula One World Champion, while his record of 26 wins at the Isle of Man TT stood for 24 years.

His achievements, including being honoured with an MBE and OBE in 1986 and 1996 respectively, raised the profile of the sport to unprecedented heights.

Joey’s accomplishments also paved the way for the revered Dunlop dynasty to become the benchmark for road racing excellence.

His brother, Robert, emerged from Joey’s shadow to become one of road racing’s greats, while Robert’s sons, William and Michael, carried on the proud tradition with huge success.

Sadly, only Michael – who is racing on the Isle of Man this week at the Southern 100 – is alive today. His father, brother and undoubtedly his uncle, Joey, would be proud of how he has kept the Dunlop name at the very top, setting a record of 33 TT wins and being awarded an MBE last month in the King’s Birthday Honours.