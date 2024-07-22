Editorial: Sinn Fein imply that racism is a loyalist thing then they pander to anti immigrant feeling

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday July 23 2024:

Listen to Irish republicans and you might think racism a loyalist thing.

Recently the GAA pundit and barrister Joe Brolly issued an onslaught against loyalists on a podcast (which didn’t seem to trouble his host Dion Fanning), saying that loyalists hate “blacks, the browns, the muslims” and a long list of others. The broadcast thought it was hard hitting and witty but it was almost a satire of an Irish high-mindedness about unionism. Try to imagine a sports commentator and unionist barrister who talked this way about nationalists-republicans and keeping their career, as the BBC ignored the outburst.

There is often a subtext that racism is a unionist thing. The BBC online on the Twelfth gave prominence to a despicable racist attack in a loyalist area rather than the massive family celebrations across Northern Ireland that day. Late last year BBC Spotlight did a programme about racism in a loyalist area.

The whole NI community, including unionists, have been generous about immigration here, but most unionists don’t pretend to be high minded about these things if there are concerns about cultural change or pressure on jobs when a local population rises. Sinn Fein, however, is relentlessly sanctimonious about migration and prided itself on welcoming all incomers and labelling racist anyone who didn’t. How it changed its tune when it saw the hostility to immigration in some SF strongholds in the Republic fiercer than anything seen in loyalist areas. The SF vote fell.

Mary Lou McDonald’s letter to the Irish government about the “fear, frustration and anger in Coolock” where there are tensions, tried to side with anti immigrant feeling and be pro immigrant.