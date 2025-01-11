Editorial: Suspension of industrial action by teaching unions is welcome news

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday January 11 2025:

​Industrial action planned by teachers for next week has been suspended.

The Education Minister Paul Givan has said the decision would allow for further discussions over pay.

Mr Givan says: "Teachers deserve a fair and appropriate pay settlement, and I am determined to achieve that.”

That is of course so.

The state should always be an exemplary employer, offering fair pay and conditions.

In fact it used to be the case that working in the public sector led to perks such as generous holidays, good working conditions, excellent pensions, and other benefits in lieu of pay.

It was part of the deal that working for the state had prestige and came with an overall package that made up for the fact that pay was typically lower than it was in the private sector.

Things are much more complicated now, for various reasons.

In Northern Ireland, public sector pay tends to be on a par with in Great Britain (not always) but private sector pay is often lower (and markedly lower than in some regions).

Meanwhile, the benefits of working in the public sector remain.

In other words, it is a doubly good deal.

But this picture is muddled by the fact that parts of the public sector, including parts of education, are under horrendous pressure.

In NI this is often exacerbated by community division, and the duplication of services, and by political cowardice – a refusal at Stormont ever to impose more efficient ways of delivery.

Dedicated public sector workers can be caught in the middle of this.

At the same time, parts of their deal – perhaps above all relating to pensions – are outstandingly generous.