Editorial: The A5 road badly needs an upgrade but there are options how to do that

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday June 24 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​There is wide agreement that the A5 road, which runs up the western spine of Northern Ireland, is a dangerous and important one.

​It is important because it is a primary route linking communities in the west of the province. It is also a major strategic route between Dublin and Londonderry and indeed on into Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is dangerous because it now has substantial traffic levels, yet is single carriageway and twisting. This means that inter-city, long distance traffic is mingled with local rural traffic, including tractors. Cars travelling on large journeys get caught behind lorries and even the aforementioned tractors and are tempted to overtake. Overtaking on such a road with many small entries on and off it is one of the most dangerous manoeuvres on the road.

The old A1 between Newry and the border, A26 Ballymena to Glarryford, A6 Randalstown to Castledawson and A4 Dungannon to Ballygawley were all such dangerous single carriageway, busy rural roads. All had high death tolls until they were upgraded.

There is thus a strong case to be made for dualling, or at least radically overhauling the A5. But as Lord (Tom) Elliott says, there are a range of options that might involve less land take. One is to turn the road into a two-plus-one, as you see in parts of Europe. This means that the road is essentially three lanes its whole length, two in one direction and one in the other. The direction of the two-lane sections keep changing so there is always overtaking opportunity shortly ahead.

As Lord Elliott says, the farmers have been badly treated in this. Their concerns are barely heard. And for some regrettable reason some nationalists have tried to associate the route with the GAA. But it is a road for the whole community.