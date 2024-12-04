Editorial: The BBC and Downing Street over-react to the Greg Wallace saga

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday December 4 2024:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The BBC response to the furore around the food critic Gregg Wallace has gone too far.

​Wallace is a restaurant entrepreneur who has co-hosted the hugely popular television show MasterChef. Now his career is in tatters after the allegations of sexual harassment. There have been 13 complainants over 17 years, with allegations of smutty and highly inappropriate personal comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wallace calls the claims “entirely false”. A BBC review of the affair is under way.

If he has repeatedly made sexual comments to women over a long timespan, then it is a clear abuse of power (unless there were some mitigating contexts to the remarks, as yet unknown to the public). It would show such bad judgement as to render Wallace too deeply flawed to be suited to a high profile public role. However, even if substantiated, such conduct – while appalling – would be of a much lesser gravity to physical abuse. So while it is apt for Wallace to stand aside, he does at this stage deserve some benefit of the doubt.

The BBC is right to press ahead with broadcasting the current series of MasterChef: the Professionals, which as the corporation says is a life-changing competition for participating chefs. But it is overkill for the BBC to axe the much loved Celebrity MasterChef Christmas specials. These programmes have already been filmed. It is a waste of resources to scrap them, as well as a disappointment to licence fee payers.

There is no indication yet that this saga is remotely comparable to the shocking and criminal conduct of some celebrities on either side of the Atlantic, such as the late Jimmy Savile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wallace made a sexist (rather than misogynistic) comment about women of “a certain age” making claims about him, but even that remark is not grounds for axing pre-made MasterChefs involving him.