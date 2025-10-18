Editorial: ​The decision to ban Israeli football fans from a match in Birmingham shames the UK

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday October 18 2025

​Downing Street has pledged to resolve the ban on fans of an Israeli football team attending a match in Birmingham.

Let us hope it succeeds in bringing an end to this disgraceful episode in which the Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel Aviv match was classified high risk by West Midlands Police based on “intelligence”. The force pointed to violent clashes during the 2024 Uefa Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam.

Birmingham’s safety advisory group (SAG), which brings together the council and police force, has faced criticism from across the political spectrum for its decision to implement the ban. Now Downing Street says that discussions are happening “at pace, across government” to overturn the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters attending the Europa League match.

Alarmingly, the UK Football Policing Unit says that the Home Office was briefed “last week” that “restrictions on visiting fans” could be among the measures taken to police the November 6 fixture at Villa Park.

It is quite extraordinary that in a country that has seen massive, almost weekly pro Palestinian protests (including many pro Hamas hate mongers) on the streets of the UK capital could not protect Israeli fans at a football match here. It shames this country.

But it also is an illustration of how much Britain has changed over the last 20 years, with the population soaring by almost 15%, mostly as a result of immigration. Much of that influx has been legal, which does not make it alright but rather illustrates the loss of control of migration policy.

