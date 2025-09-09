Editorial: The French political and financial crisis is a foretaste of problems in Northern Ireland

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Tuesday September 9 2025:

The government of France was toppled in a political drama yesterday evening.French legislators passed a vote of no-confidence vote, creating a new crisis for Europe’s second-largest economy.

This might all seem distant to Northern Ireland, and in a way it is. We have quite enough matters of our own to worry about. But many of the problems that have led to this political stalemate in Paris are very apparent in western nations everywhere, and particularly so in this part of the United Kingdom.

The vote in Paris obliges President Emmanuel Macron to search for a fourth prime minister in 12 months. Prime Minister Francois Bayrou was ousted overwhelmingly in a 364-194 vote against him. Mr Bayrou had gambled that officials would back his view that France must slash public spending to repair its huge debts. Instead, they seized on the vote that he called to gang up against Mr Bayrou — a 74-year-old centrist who was appointed by Mr Macron last December.

France is one of the most indebted major nations in the developed world. The US and UK are behind, but not by much.

In all three countries there is the same problem – politicians of the left and right simply will not cut public expenditure because they know that it will be unpopular – no matter how absurd and unjust the expense (think the lavishly generous and ruinously costly public sector pensions that the 70%+ of the UK workforce who work in the private sector will not only never enjoy, but help to fund through their taxes).

Now, however, the bond markets are getting scared that debt will not be repaid and are pushing up interest costs. This in turn means even less money for services.