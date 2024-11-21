Editorial: The goodwill over Captain Tom was manipulated

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday November 20 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is despicable when a charity for no good reason fails to carry out charitable endeavour.

​Such conduct breaches the trust that is essential in the charity sector: between donor and provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People often donate to charity spontaneously, perhaps to someone seeking donations in the street, maybe after seeing an advert, perhaps at a fund-raising event.

Such giving is more common than targeted donations in which the donor has a detailed understanding of the charity to which they are donating. Casual donors rarely have the time or the inclination to ask probing questions about the organisation to which they are giving money.

Outright fraud is rare in the charitable sector. Dubious conduct is more common. And dubious conduct is, at best, what has happened at the charity set up in memory of the covid fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore.

As we report on page three, the Charity Commission has found repeated instances of misconduct by the veteran's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin. She was paid £150,000 a year to run the charity. A company for which the Ingram-Moores are directors got a £1.5 million three-book advance. And so on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Moore’s poignant attempt to raise money in the pandemic, which touched the nation, ultimately generated sentimental levels of approval. He was knighted and began to dominate the headlines. The late Sir Tom was, of course, blameless in this, never having sought glory or profit in his effort to help others, late in his own life. It was his daughter and her husband who did.

There is a wider issue about charities: Some spend more on large salaries for staff and self-perpetuation than others do. It is often hard to monitor this.