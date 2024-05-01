Editorial: The prime minister leads a vote of confidence in UK journalism
Some of the most influential people in the land spoke yesterday in defence of a free press yesterday.
The prime minister, the lady chief justice of England and Wales, and the culture secretary all addressed a conference of senior journalists about the critical role that the media plays in a democratic society.
Rishi Sunak, Baroness Carr and Lucy Frazer gave speeches to the Society of Editors at its 25th anniversary conference in London, each of them emphasising the importance of scrutiny that holds power to account.
Mr Sunak admitted that journalists and politicians will “always clash” but said: “When the media holds governments accountable, exposes corruption, and gives new voices a platform, it strengthens democracy.”
Baroness Carr told delegates: “The judiciary and media share a common duty: we are and must continue to be the guardians of open justice.”
And Ms Frazer said: “There is nothing more democratic than outstanding journalism.”
The culture secretary, like Mr Sunak, emphasised the government’s determination to clamp down on Strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs), strategic lawsuits that aim to end scrutiny of the powerful. Ms Frazer also outlined government plans to block foreign ownership of UK newspapers.
The conference also saw Ian Hislop, the editor of the satirical and investigative periodical Private Eye, presented with a Fellowship Award for Outstanding Contribution to Journalism Award.
The conference was a vote of confidence in journalism amid growing censorship and barriers to free expression. This newspaper, founded in 1737, has been reporting on government, on wars and on human affairs for almost 300 years. Three centuries after a flourishing press began to emerge in Britain, some societies such as China still have no such openness.