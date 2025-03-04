Editorial: The sectarian outworkings of Belfast's Irish language sign policy

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday March 5 2025:

​Belfast’s disgraceful Irish street sign policy is panning out in just the way it was clear it would.

This policy means that dual language signage, in Irish and English, is put up potentially even in streets where there is 85% opposition.

Applications for Irish signs are emerging across the city, just as sectarian republicans wanted to happen, even when more residents vote against them than support. In some cases, councillors have pretended to be generous by not proceeding (now) with such dual signage when a majority has opposed it, even though they could.

But even so, the policy is a foretaste of profound nationalist hypocrisy that is visible across Northern Ireland, and which will only get worse, in which signage that is seen as provocative to one section of the community is foisted on them. The reverse would not be allowed for five minutes – unionist symbolism that is offensive to nationalists in largely nationalist areas, and which most residents oppose, being forced on them.

​We report today the possibility that the Upper Newtownards Road, which links mostly unionist areas as well as running past Stormont and the Ulster Hospital, might have have dual language signage in both Irish and English placed along its multiple-mile length. The DUP says the move could have been triggered solely because a single person who lives on the road thinks it would be a good idea.

The party is right that Belfast City council’s method of selecting which streets are put forward for Irish language signage needs to change. It should never have passed in the first day (but did so with total support from the non unionist parties including Alliance).

