Editorial: This rare inquest hearing into a terrorist killing of a soldier must proceed

​​Unionist politicians have made an appeal for an inquest to go ahead into a soldier murdered by the IRA. The joint plea to Rishi Sunak relating to the abduction killing of Corporal James Elliott in 1972 has been made by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie and Jim Allister, who are urging the prime minister to ensure that the case gets heard before controversial legacy legislation is enacted. We hope this happens. Legacy inquests are key to the rewriting of history that has (say polls) led 70% of nationalists to think that the IRA campaign was justified and young people in the Republic to conclude that the British army was most culpable in the Troubles.

More than 100 violent deaths have been slated for such inquests, almost all deaths in which there are allegations against state forces. Ballymurphy – scandalously – became a huge inquiry akin to Bloody Sunday, involving multiple KCs and vast expense. The police ombudsman is swamped with hundreds of claims against the RUC, a force that has an exemplary Troubles record and is only responsible for a few dozen legal killings. Meanwhile, scores of civil actions against state forces have been indulged by the legal system, costing many millions in legal aid.

