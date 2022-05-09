If Irish language gets pledge today so must an overhaul of protocol

News Letter editorial

It is also widely expected that there will be a reference — perhaps vague — to protecting the Belfast Agreement and the integrity of the UK.

But will there be a meaningful reference to amending the damage done by the Northern Ireland Protocol?

Sinn Fein say that Brandon Lewis promised “there will be reference to Acht Gaeilge in the Queen’s Speech and that legislation will be brought forward very soon”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Lewis only days ago was unable to tell Robert Peston that there would be a concrete reference in the Queen’s Speech to plans to legislate to waive parts of the Irish Sea border. We will find out today what will happen.

Imagine for a moment there was a clear commitment to press ahead with meeting the long-term goal of Irish language laws, but only a loose reference to the protocol.

If that was to happen, it would cement the unionist belief that even Conservative and Unionist governments always prioritise nationalist demands over unionist ones. After all, Stormont was brought down in 2017 by Sinn Fein ostensibly over RHI but – it soon became clear – the only unwavering red line to its restoration was an Irish language act, so central are such laws to the republican plan to change the feel of NI.

It was a shameful abuse of mandatory coalition and on a point of principle Stormont should never have been restored on that basis. But SF got their way. Not only that but Mr Lewis, with the apparent acquiescence of the then DUP leader Edwin Poots, specified last summer that Westminster would introduce the gaelic laws if Stormont didn’t.