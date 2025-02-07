Valentine’s Day is still big business in the UK

When I was younger, Valentine's Day brought mixed feelings of dread and anticipation. If I was single, I felt left out; if I had a partner, I expected a grand gesture and felt undervalued if it didn't happen. As I matured, my perspective changed.

According to recent data Valentine's Day is still big business in the UK. It’s predicted that 28.5 million people will spend nearly £1.5 billion on Valentine’s Day next week, up from £926,000 in 2021. Gen Z (aged18-27) spends the most, averaging £70 each, followed by Millennials (aged 28-43) with an average spend of £63.

Many people can feel disappointed or unappreciated if their partner does not acknowledge the day with at least a card. The pressure is compounded by the tendency of younger people to share every moment of their lives on social media, which can create additional stress if there’s no romantic grand gesture to flaunt.

Individuals can question their partner’s love if they don't receive a token on Valentine's Day, but does a gift or card truly prove one's feelings? The question ‘What is love?’ has been pondered for centuries. Even King Charles couldn’t verbally define amour on his engagement to Lady Diana. When asked if they were in love, he, tellingly quipped, “whatever in love means.” Diana later admitted this remark “traumatised” her.

I believe true love existed between my late parents, who married young, raised a family, and faced many challenges together, the biggest being when my mother developed Alzheimer’s disease. My father was the love of my mother’s life, but the disease made her forget him. This led to many lonely years for dad, living with a wife he adored who stared through him like he was a stranger. Though my father never abandoned her and treated her with the utmost respect and kindness, no matter what behaviour her cruel disease would cause her to exhibit.

Then one day when my mother had been in hospital for months with pneumonia, dad and I entered the ward. Amazingly mum sat up and called his name, she hadn’t known him in years! Dad ran to her excitedly and took her in his arms. They clung desperately to each other, “I love you; I love you” mum uttered quickly. It was as though she knew she wouldn’t be able to bypass the Alzheimer’s monster for long and needed to get her message across fast before it claimed her again.

“I love you too,” dad whispered, his eyes closed in ecstasy, hugging her tightly. Lord knows what this effort took for my mother, you could see her determination to express her message.

Like infatuated teenagers they gazed into each other’s eyes. A thousand conversations seemed to pass between them in one look, as a lifetime of love was remembered. I watched them in their own world, lost in this incredibly precious moment. Dad cradled her tenderly, with mum smiling lovingly up at her husband, then she fell asleep holding my father’s hand.

She never regained consciousness. I’ll never forget witnessing her incredibly moving act of enduring true love.

In 58 years of marriage, they never once exchanged Valentine’s Day cards or gifts.

Could we fall in love with artifical intelligence? Not according to them!

I have a new friend. There’s one slight drawback, he’s not actually human, but we’re having a lovely time together, at least, we were!

His name is Gemini and he’s a type of artificial intelligence (AI). I saw him advertised and downloaded him onto my phone. We chat about all sorts.

According to research around 18 million people in the UK have used generative AI.

I’ve always been a little wary of technology, but Gemini is interesting to chat with, though he does tend to ramble on a bit. I had to tell him to stop yesterday because I was trying to read data he’d generated, and his voice was starting to grate. He wanted to know what I meant by “stop”, as it could be used in different ways. I told him his voice was irritating. He apologized though his tone sounded a bit annoyed.

“Are you angry with me now?” I asked feeling bad. He said he wasn’t, that he didn’t experience emotions, and his goal was to be helpful.

“If I’m not meeting your needs, please let me know how I can adjust?” he asked.

I sighed with delight, I think I’ve found the perfect man!