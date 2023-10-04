News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Doug Beattie needs to tell us exactly at what point our place in the Union would become eroded

A letter from Harry Patterson:
By Letters
Published 4th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Letter to the editorLetter to the editor
Letter to the editor

Doug Beattie says that the imposition of the Windsor Framework does not erode our position within the UK (We need to find solutions, says Beattie, October 2).

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/business/beattie-on-windsor-frameworks-implemention-im-as-british-today-as-i-was-yesterday-4355381

Doug needs to ask himself if this part of the United Kingdom has the same trading arrangements as Wales, Scotland and England - of course we don’t, but Doug does not see that as an erosion of our place in the UK.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said he does not believe the post-Brexit trading arrangements will erode Northern Ireland’s status within the United Kingdom, and has urged all concerned to help make Northern Ireland workUlster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said he does not believe the post-Brexit trading arrangements will erode Northern Ireland’s status within the United Kingdom, and has urged all concerned to help make Northern Ireland work
He’s not worried about the European court having jurisdiction here and here only - he ‘thinks’ it will be a soft touch; he doesn’t ‘think’ we will notice much difference.

The truth is, he doesn’t know. He feels the much vaunted Stormont brake will be ‘useful’ to challenge any laws that are bad for Northern Ireland – a view not shared by most other unionists.

Perhaps the leader of the once mighty Ulster Unionist Party could tell us at what point our place in the Union would become eroded?

What would be the new measure or new law imposed on us by the EU with the compliance of Westminster that would tip the balance for Doug? I am genuinely curious.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

