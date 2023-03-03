Peter Robinson says DUP party officers should ensure compliance "with the sensible obligation its members should uphold when a collegiate decision is to be made” but Sir Jeffrey ​Donaldson went against the UUP that he was then in when it suited him

I was fascinated to read remarks attributed to former DUP leader Peter Robinson regarding the Windsor agreement (‘Robinson: Important to consider if rejecting deal places unionism on more perilous ground,’ Feb 28, see link below).

The former party leader has said members should express their views on the agreement privately within the party “even if they dream that the world is waiting with bated breath to hear their personal evaluation”.

Strange, I am old enough to remember similar sentiments and appeals made to members of the Ulster Unionist Party in the run up to the Good Friday Agreement and strangely the first one to breach the rule was Jeffrey Donaldson.

Letters to editor

Interesting to note that the two MPs that can’t restrain themselves from public comment are Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley Jr. Is there a plot from within to oust Jeffrey or will he stamp his authority on these two lose cannons and whip them into line? Robinson goes on to say “The party officers should take steps to ensure compliance with the sensible obligation its members should uphold when a collegiate decision is to be made.”

Is that a 'veiled threat' to Wilson and Paisley? Neither of those two MPs are known for their obedience. If they push who will fall the DUP, Donaldson or will we see yet another unionist party emerge? Robinson clearly sees the tightrope walk, he sees the possible end of the road when he says: “In common with any of the many previous agreements reached, and those that were not completed, serious thought must be given as to whether a better deal could be attained in the future if we do not react positively to this one.”

Donaldson does not want to be the unionist leader that leads unionism into the office of deputy first minister, he knows his Lagan Valley Westminster seat is at risk if he resigns to walk into Stormont.

What will he do? My view is he will push for an assembly election hoping that he gets enough seats to be first minister, he risks a split in the DUP and because of the ineptitude of the DUP in the St Andrews House Agreement he will hope the DUP with their usual 'vote us or get a Sinn Fein first minister – we were able to block it over the protocol – now trust us again' approach will get him over the line.

While I don’t support Donaldson, who went against the Ulster Unionist Party that he was then in when it suited him, I accept that he is in a difficult position. The ball is in Jeffrey’s court – will he hit it back or will he miss it entirely?

Ross M Hussey, Omagh

