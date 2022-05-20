A call to demolish our history right after we celebrate NI’s centenary!

A letter from Fiona Norris:

By Fiona Norris
Friday, 20th May 2022, 7:55 pm
Havelock House
Havelock House

I am disappointed that they want to demolish Havelock House (former home of UTV in Belfast) for apartments.

Demolish all that culture, all those memories, for what?

Another characterless block of flats – really? What’s with the rush to strip away Northern Ireland’s built heritage – especially so soon after celebrating our 100th birthday (I can still hear the words of the advert ringing in my ears). Here’s an alternative idea - renovate Havelock House and turn it into a boutique hotel.

It would be a win-win all round, plus a welcome boost for tourism.

If we want Northern Ireland to be a country that people want to visit, it pays to retain as much of our historic buildings as possible, in order to bring our story to life, or else people won’t see the point of coming... which benefits no-one.

Fiona Norris, Coleraine

