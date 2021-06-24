A psychologist writes: Nobody welcomes abortion but some must consider it

Letter to the editor

Perhaps he is unaware, perhaps he isn’t interested, but some pregnancies happen to women in awful circumstances that leave them few options. No-one welcomes abortion into their lives, circumstances force them to consider it.

Pro-Life advocates have no answer when asked what should happen with pregnancies that are the result of child abuse, rape, incest, or with major fetal abnormalities, etc, other than to insist the pregnancy goes to term. Some women choose to do this and should be supported BUT are those who choose termination to be denied support too?

At the moment these women take the hard journey to England and return feeling physically and psychologically exhausted. Their trauma is worsened by myths from the Pro-Life lobby around what actually happens during a termination, with emotive images and language designed to provoke anger and guilt. Many are quick to judge based on innate prejudices and half truths, rather than the actual experiences of real women.

Do Pro-Life groups keep perpetuating the hyperbolic, overly emotive language to inflame emotions so that a calm discussion can’t take place? Do we close down discussion of the best way to deliver reproductive/health care by throwing down the Trump Card of religion as if morality is only on the “side” of Pro-Life? Compassion and being non-judgemental are part of many people’s spiritual beliefs and moral codes.

We need to take emotive, inappropriate language out of the debate to allow us to design and deliver first class health and social care services to all pregnant women, whether they decide to continue a pregnancy to term or not.

Let us respect each other and put understanding and compassion for vulnerable women at the heart of this.

Dr Carol Greer, Consultant clinical psychologist, Belfast, BT6

