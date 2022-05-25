A question for Irish politicians to put to their US visitors

I wonder: have politicians in the Irish Republic explained to the visiting US politicians that it is their US-style ‘chlorinated’ chicken, and their US ‘hormone-treated’ beef, which are most often cited as potentially a serious threat to the integrity of the EU single market and the health of EU citizens, and it is partly to ensure that such questionable US products will never cross the open land border into the Republic that Northern Ireland must be kept under strict EU rules?
It would be great to see how that went down with them.
Dr D R Cooper, Maidenhead