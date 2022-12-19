Letters to editor

Is it just me or has anyone else noted a subtle but telling change in DUP language?

The protocol must be removed has become the protocol must be ‘replaced’ with arrangements unionists can support.

Unionist voters will not support any arrangement however hard the sell – I thought this had finally sunk in to Sir Jeffrey.

Let’s see what transpires after the meeting with Mr Sunak in Belfast last week but there’s a distinct whiff of fudge in the air.