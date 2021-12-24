Letter to the editor

The DUP have played around with Boris the buffoon in the past and have got their fingers burnt.

So, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is again putting off any action until next year after all the bluster.

I do wonder if he is struggling to take his whole party with him as we know how they like the power and the money of office.

One thing is sure — the foreign legion power grabbers in the EU and the British traitors in Westminster will not be quaking in their boots at the threat of unionist action.

While I agree with Lord Empey (‘DUP must accept their role in this mess and drop mad plan to collapse Stormont,’ Dec 21, see link below) that a lot of the trouble has been brought by the protocol through DUP incompetence, he himself does not seem to have any idea as to how unionists turn this around.

The UUP idea of trying to negotiate with those who have had months to get rid of the undemocratic protocol, and who have hardly moved an inch, is wishful thinking.

One thing is for sure — if unionists want to remain a full part of the UK, doing nothing is not an option.

If our politicians are unwilling to lead our people in opposition to the protocol, then why do they not stand aside?

People have had enough of their empty words.

John Mulholland, Doagh

