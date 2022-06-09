Letter to the editor

I can concur completely with what Dr JE Hazlett Lynch wrote in his letter (‘The hypocrisy of republicans who jeer at murder victims,’ June 6, see link below).

However, hypocrisy is not limited to republicans.

I noted the response of the Alliance leader, Mrs Naomi Long, to the reprehensible video mocking the death of the late Mrs Michaela McAreavey.

It is incomprehensible how men, even when drunk, could compile such mockery!

It is reported that Mrs Long said: “having seen the utterly vile and depraved video of those revelling in the murder of Michaela McAreavey, I feel sick”.

Her reaction is understandable but I am at a loss to know how she can be so revolted at a video which mocks a dead lady and yet be in union with a party, Sinn Fein, which I believe is indissolubly linked to decades of terror and murder in which many hundreds of innocent men and women and children were mercilessly done to death.

That same party continues to rejoice in the campaign of terror and honours and salutes those engaged in that terror and hails them as heroes!

Why have we not heard of Mrs Long’s sickness at the far greater wickedness of those who she is happy to be in coalition with?

Rev Ivan Foster (Rtd), Kilskeery, Co Tyrone