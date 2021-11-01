Baroness Hoey: David Montgomery’s article fails to recognise that Sinn Fein won’t work for the interest of Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein want Northern Ireland to be destroyed as part of a united Ireland, so why would they make NI prosperous and stable?

David Montgomery is right (‘Put NI politicians at heart of talks to resolve protocol dispute,’ October 28, see link below) when he says that there is a new generation of people growing up in Northern Ireland who feel they belong,whatever their political,cultural,or religious persuasion.

He also calls for Northern Ireland politicians to be put at the heart of talks to resolve the Protocol issues and says that this would unite them in a common cause of extracting the best possible result for economic development here.

What he fails to recognise is that one Party Sinn Fein in a mandatory coalition Executive has no desire to make Northern Ireland prosperous and stable. Why would it when they want it to be destroyed and recreated as part of a United Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A successful Northern Ireland is counter to their political aims.

Baroness (Kate) Hoey, House of Lords, Wesminster

• David Montgomery Oct 28: Put NI politicians at heart of the talks to resolve the dispute over the protocol

Other related stories, and beneath that information on how to subscribe to the News Letter:

• Owen Polley Oct 30: Unconvincing poll was twisted by pundits to support the NI Protocol

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.ukand enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

to sign up

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.