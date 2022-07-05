Belfast council must take the lead on cleanliness

Letter to the editor

Over recent weeks media reports on litter and cleanliness in Belfast’s city centre have become prominent.

To address the matter some public and business representatives have highlighted a cross departmental approach as being required; some seeing a return of the Assembly as necessary.

Undoubtedly Belfast City Council must address the complaints, take the lead, and within the council’s remit make progress.

This problem can’t wait for a strategy between the council, the Department for Infrastructure, the Department of Health, PSNI and likely a number of statutory bodies to get their acts together.

To address the long-term development issues the formation of an all-embracing city-wide strategy can follow.

Prompt, decisive and visible progress by the council is required to give the city’s ratepayers, business community, shoppers and tourists confidence the matter is in hand.

Let’s get on with it!