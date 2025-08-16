Ben Lowry: This is a good time to buy home heating oil in Northern Ireland

The average cost of oil was £270 for 500 litres last week, and £473 for 900 ltrs

​This is now a good time to buy home heating oil in Northern Ireland.

​Or, perhaps it is more accurate to say, yesterday was a very good time. As we went to press last evening the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska had not concluded. But the mere fact of a possible deal with Russia helped to push fuel prices to among their lowest levels since we emerged from the covid lockdowns four years ago.

Prices were in fact lower in June, when they suddenly shot up after the US-Israeli attacks on Iran. But even then, the cost of oil – which is the main form of heating in NI, unlike in the rest of the UK – stayed relatively low compared to the very high prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It is far, far lower than the cost of oil in the immediate aftermath of the Ukraine assault in early 2022, when such fuel was more than £1 a litre, contributing to a cost of living crisis. Over the last three years prices have been on an unevenly downward trend. They might yet go even lower. But don’t get caught out, as I have been once or twice in recent years, hoping they keep falling only to see them suddenly spike upwards, after one of the various international wars that have erupted.