Boris Johnson knew that the Covid risk to healthy people was low

If Covid had been a risk to the prime minister and his Downing Street team, they would have followed the rules more carefully

With all the unbridled information to which they have access, the prime minister, Boris Johnson, and his team knew the extent to which the Covid virus was/is a risk to healthy people.

If it was a danger to them, they would have been more assiduous than anyone else in following the government guidelines.

Now we have the Omicron variant, which exhibits the lethality of the common cold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

All restrictions should be dropped immediately.

Anthony Smyth, Donaghadee, Co Down

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.