Boris protests Russia’s annexation of Ukraine – but what of EU annexation of NI?

Boris Johnson has a nerve flying to Belfast to tell the parties to get back to Stormont, when he has caused the problem via his own hand.

Recently he flew to Ukraine to support them against the attempted annexation of that country by Russia, so he is guilty of hypocrisy.

Additionally, Sinn Fein / IRA collapsed Stormont for three years but, as usual with faux-conservative governments, the sabre-rattlers got their way as has been the case since Thatcher.

Letter to the editor

As economist Esmond Birnie has shown, the protocol is hugely damaging to the small Northern Ireland economy and is driving up additional costs to the entire population, so one way to tackle such costs is to axe it.

Pro-protocol parties campaigned on the subject of rising costs but yet, like Boris, they too are hypocritical in their retention of this expensive and unnecessary piece of legislation.

As we well know, the words of Boris ‘No-Border-In-The-Irish-Sea’ Johnson are not to be trusted, so only positive action will convince unionists that those words are meaningful.

Myself and the DUP once trusted his word.

But only once, and definitely not this time.

Rob McAuley, Larne