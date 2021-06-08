British intelligence used PIRA and stupid loyalists to destroy the unionist people

Letter to the editor

Alex Kane’s review (June 5, see link below) of Aaron Edwards book Agents of Influence should cause any democrat to buy same. I plan to, as I did Sean O’Callaghan’s book and Maria McGuire’s.

For years I have claimed the British establishment used the intelligence services to manipulate PIRA to destroy the unionist people and made use of the stupidity and corruption of the loyalist paramilitaries when it suited.

Some people said I was a conspiracy theorist. Loyalists were used to shoot Máire Drumm who was an obstacle to Sinn Fein leaders. I believe John Gregg was set up, that the escape of Father Chesney (involved in the Claudy massacre) was arranged and the murders of Edgar Graham and Robert Bradford suited UK government strategy. The honourable exception to this betrayal namely Lord (Roy) Mason.

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena

