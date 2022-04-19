Churches have bigger fish to fry than worrying about swearing on Derry Girls

Before swear words reached the screen, the Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee, above, and her producers will have considered in detail their use

In a letter to the editor, Mr Lyle Cubitt from Ballymena complained about the use of ‘Jesus’ as a swear word in ‘Derry Girls’ (‘Language in Derry Girls was atrocious, yet we just accept it,’ April 15, see link below).

He felt, apparently, the line was equal to the mockery of audiences preparing for Jesus’s torturous crucifixion. I felt this remark was inappropriate, insensitive and quite silly.

Mr Cubitt and those of his opinion may wish to learn about the heritage of swearing in comedy.

Letter to the editor

George Carlin spoke of the versatility of expletives.

Bill Hicks demonstrated how what seemed to be blasphemy could be studied to reveal richer spiritual insight.

Armando Iannucci showed how such ‘atrocious language’ could be used with great imagination to convey a range of emotions.

The writer of Derry Girls does all these things quite well. Before these words reached the screen, Lisa McGee and her producers will have considered their use in great detail.

Each script takes many working months of revision. It’s likely that over ten substantial re-drafts will have been worked through. This hard graft is visible. The series gives a long overdue voice to people growing up during The Troubles. Perhaps if we’d seen this sort of series twenty years ago there’d be less swearing.

Mr Cubitt also asks whether the churches have criticised blasphemy or Derry Girls in particular? Well of course! However the church has bigger fish to fry and so it should. The current bloodshed in Ukraine brings home that torture is rife in this world.

Jesus has a world-wide following and recognition. What about those who suffered what he did? In Turkey, Bahrain, East Timor, even here.

What will I say if I meet Jesus on Judgement Day, Mr Cubitt asks.

Well, I’d prefer to listen to what he says. I imagine he’d invite me to join him watching repeats of Derry Girls.