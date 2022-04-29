Confused by Ulster Unionist leader’s comment on the Northern Ireland Protocol

Letter to the editor

I am confused, I’ve just read Doug Beattie’s piece in today’s News Letter (April 28, see link below).

In relation to the protocol he says that “at no stage have we (the UUP) supported the Northern Ireland Protocol in any way since it was introduced in October 2019”.

Really? You and all the rest of the UUP MLAs voted to implement the legislation necessary for the protocol to be put in place here. If that is not actually and physically supporting the protocol then what is?

Perhaps he has forgotten that the only unionist MLAs to vote against the legislation were Jim Wells and Jim Allister?

Lucky for Doug lots of folk like me haven’t forgotten or should that be unlucky?

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

